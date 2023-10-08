Back and Forth Fall weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful day today because we will see this fall-like weather continue throughout the next week.

With the cooler temperatures, we still need to watch out for dangerous fire conditions. We are still very dry so adding that low humidity to some gusty winds along with the ongoing drought a simple spark can do a lot of damage so please heed local burn bans.

These conditions will last throughout the start of the week, and we will slowly warm up into the 80s before another frontal boundary comes through and brings us back down into the 70s as it will be a continuous back-and-forth trend this week.

The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday as it looks like we could see rain continuing into the late week as we are still in desperate need of rain.

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are quiet for now, but we are watching one area of development that has a high chance of development over the next seven days. This system is right off the coast of Africa, but we will continue watching it very closely as well as any other developments.

The next named storm will be Sean.

