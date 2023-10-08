Back and Forth Fall weather continues

The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday as it looks like we could see rain continuing into...
The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday as it looks like we could see rain continuing into the late week as we are still in desperate need of rain.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful day today because we will see this fall-like weather continue throughout the next week.

With the cooler temperatures, we still need to watch out for dangerous fire conditions. We are still very dry so adding that low humidity to some gusty winds along with the ongoing drought a simple spark can do a lot of damage so please heed local burn bans.

These conditions will last throughout the start of the week, and we will slowly warm up into the 80s before another frontal boundary comes through and brings us back down into the 70s as it will be a continuous back-and-forth trend this week.

The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday as it looks like we could see rain continuing into the late week as we are still in desperate need of rain.

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are quiet for now, but we are watching one area of development that has a high chance of development over the next seven days. This system is right off the coast of Africa, but we will continue watching it very closely as well as any other developments.

The next named storm will be Sean.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Gov. Reeves speaking in front of members of the military at Key Field.
Governor Reeves announces additions to Key Field
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
The District said precautions will be in place for the 1200 building. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Clarkdale High posts report on mold mitigation

Latest News

This weekend the Meridian Railroad Museum hosted their storytelling event to share the early...
Meridian Railroad Museum hosted storytelling
City of Rolling Fork hosts community cleanup day
City of Rolling Fork hosts community cleanup day
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely
Trojans host Hunter Garrett Memorial Baseball Weekend