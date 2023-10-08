Balloon release and jersey retirement for Keynan Rush

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats elementary football homecoming halftime show held something special for the Rush family.

The Kemper County community once again came together to wrap their arms around the Rush family.

The moment was powerful enough to bring opposing sides together, as both teams emptied their benches in support of the family

The family lost their son Keynan Rush when he drowned earlier this year.

“Well, I just want to thank the Kemper County Youth Football Association for everything that they did today. There’s really meant a lot to me and my family, and I know it would have meant a lot to my son. So I just want to thank them again. And I want to thank the whole community for everything that they did for us. So it’s just a big event today. And I know he would really appreciate it,” said Keynan’s father Kenny Rush.

However, the Rush family and the Kemper County Youth Football League are doing what they can to make sure that his name lasts forever as they released balloons and retired the number eleven all in honor of Keynan earlier this afternoon.

“Hopefully, we want to make sure we let the family and Keenan name his number it go on forever. Like I said, we retired his number to this program. He’ll be the only person that will ever be able to have that number 11. And like I said, we dedicated that number and this day to him and the family,” said Leroy Doss of the Kemper County Youth Football Association.

Now, with Keynan’s jersey retired, the Kemper County Youth Football League has made sure that Keynan Rush’s name will truly last forever as the leagues’ one and only number eleven.

