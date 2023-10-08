Medical experts warn respiratory diseases may start to rise as weather temperatures cool

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures start to cool off, medical experts are reminding people respiratory viruses may start to rise.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), in the Fall and Winter there is an increase in influenza, RSV (raspatory syncytial virus), and COVID-19 cases.

The department is advising people to take precautions now for cold and flu season. These include washing your hands often and using hand sanitizer to help get rid of germs. If you are sick, it is recommended you stay home to avoid spreading the virus. Covering your mouth when coughing can also help the germs from spreading.

“Early diagnosis and treatment can limit poor outcomes with influenza and COVID-19,” said MSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, “But vaccination against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and RSV remains the best protection against hospitalization and severe outcomes related to infection.”

People over the age of 60, pregnant individuals, parents of infants or children of 19 months (about 1 and a half years) or younger should take extra precautions.

MSDH recommends people speak to their medical provider about updating their influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pregnant and recently pregnant people are at increased risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 and flu. Babies are also more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

