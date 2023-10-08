Meridian Railroad Museum hosted storytelling

This weekend the Meridian Railroad Museum hosted their storytelling event to share the early railroad history in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend the Meridian Railroad Museum hosted their storytelling event to share the early railroad history in Meridian.

The railroad museum partnered with the Rose Hill Storytellers who you may know from the Rose Hill Cemetery tour to tell the story of Meridian for all to see.

Meridian has always been a centralized part of the railroad in the southeast, so we talked with Anne McKee who is the executive director of the railroad museum about the importance of learning history.

“I think all these voices are going to teach a lesson that this is a city that will not die, this is a city that persevered over so many terrible things that happened and we survived. We continue work and these people are strong and are just good solid down-to-earth people.”

If you did miss this event Meridian Railfest will be on November 4th at the Meridian Railroad Museum.

