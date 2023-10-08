No bomb found after threat at Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland
Elvis Presley's Graceland(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bomb threat was reported at Graceland on Sunday morning and no bomb was found, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the bomb threat at 10:49 a.m. at Graceland on 3734 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

MPD was on the scene and assisted with evacuating the area as a precaution.

Officers searched Graceland’s facilities and did not locate any threats, according to MPD.

