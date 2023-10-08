Outdoor fire destroys storage shed, threatens four homes Sunday in Jones County

The remnants of a shed (left) bear witness to the danger posed by a Jones County fire Sunday that threatened a shop (right) and four homes on the Newcomb Road property.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another fire reportedly started by someone ignoring a burn ban destroyed a large shed, scarred a front yard and threatened no fewer than four home and a shop.

At 11:33 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Rustin, Sandersville, M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a call at 52 Newcomb Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large yard burning with someone attempting to put the flames out with a water hose.

A 12 foot-by-12-foot shed already had been demolished and five other structures in close proximity, including four homes, were in imminent danger.

Fire had swept right up to the shop located near the shed and came within 5 feet to 10 feet of two of the homes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly before any other structure received severe damage.

The landowner reportedly was not at home. However, a witness informed fire personnel that there was an individual burning near the demolished shed prior to the fire’s spread.

Swaths of blackened grass delineate the path of a Jones County fire Sunday morning that destroyed a shed and threatened four homes and a shop.(Jones County Fire Council)

In spite of a county-wide burn ban in Jones County, VFDs and other fire departments continue to receive reports of individuals burning trash and brush piles multiple times daily.

In fact,, while the Newcomb Road scene still was active, another call was received in Moselle about someone burning on Tower Road.

The Jones County Fire Council said Sunday’s call was an example of the danger of burning in dry and windy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

