Trojans host Hunter Garrett Memorial Baseball Weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans baseball team hosted the Hunter Garrett Memorial Baseball Weekend this weekend.

Garrett was a former Trojan baseball player who passed away in 2018, but his legacy as a person and a ballplayer is still felt throughout the Northeast Lauderdale Baseball program.

Northeast welcomed Alumni back to Glynn Frazier Field on Saturday morning in which they hosted several events including a Home Run Derby and an Alumni game.

”The Garrett family... They’ve had a huge hand in this program, especially Hunter... and the legacy he built for our guys, being able to have his family around and be able to celebrate the life of Hunter and all those and all those great qualities he had... That’s what you want, instill in all of our guys,” Northeast Baseball Coach, Brock McKnight said.

A fun day was had by all, as they remembered and celebrated a life and legacy of someone they all knew and loved.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.