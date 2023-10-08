USM drops 5th consecutive football game, falling 17-13 to ODU on Homecoming

Southern Miss football
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall said his Golden Eagles showed improvement in areas Saturday evening against visiting Old Dominion University.

One of those areas was not the scoreboard.

The Golden Eagles dropped their fifth consecutive game and remained winless in Sun Belt Conference play, as the Monarchs rallied in the fourth quarter to snatch a 17-13 victory at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

USM’s lone touchdown came on a big, special teams play, an 82-yard punt return by Tiaquelin Mims.

USM had first-and-goal situations three times in the football game. The result: two field goals by Andrew Stein and a turned-over-on-downs final possession that saw the Golden Eagles come up inches short of the end zone with less than four minutes to play in the game.

USM’s defense, which allowed the game-winning touchdown on a 16-yard run that capped a three-play, 62-yard drive, failed to stop the Monarchs on two, third-and-long opportunities in the game’s final minutes.

The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Sun Belt) have a bye next weekend.

