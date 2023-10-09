3rd Annual Fall Fling set for Saturday at the MAX

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience will host an event for the entire family this weekend.

The Third Annual Fall Fling takes place Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00 and will feature meet and greet with superheroes and princesses with MCC’s Arts & Letters Stage 2 theater group. Local authors will also be on hand for a book signing and Meridian Little Theater’s Front and Center Teen Division will perform selections from “Grease”.

“Everything we do at the MAX, we have education in mind,” said Kasey Daugherty, Child Educator at the MAX.

“Even when we are playing and having fun with our events like Fall Fling with bounce houses, and face painting, we’re still inviting the public to come into our museum and learn about Mississippians who contributed amazing things to the arts and culture in America, and to see how they fit in to that bigger story.”

Max members will get in free while there’s a major discount admission Saturday for non-members.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
Kenny Rush and the Rush family holding Keynan's retired jersey at midfield.
Balloon release and jersey retirement for Keynan Rush
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrests October 9, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 9, 2023
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater
Jordan Davis to headline concert at Brandon Amphitheater