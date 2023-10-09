3rd Annual Fall Fling set for Saturday at the MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience will host an event for the entire family this weekend.

The Third Annual Fall Fling takes place Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00 and will feature meet and greet with superheroes and princesses with MCC’s Arts & Letters Stage 2 theater group. Local authors will also be on hand for a book signing and Meridian Little Theater’s Front and Center Teen Division will perform selections from “Grease”.

“Everything we do at the MAX, we have education in mind,” said Kasey Daugherty, Child Educator at the MAX.

“Even when we are playing and having fun with our events like Fall Fling with bounce houses, and face painting, we’re still inviting the public to come into our museum and learn about Mississippians who contributed amazing things to the arts and culture in America, and to see how they fit in to that bigger story.”

Max members will get in free while there’s a major discount admission Saturday for non-members.

