Brandon Presley endorsed by independent candidate for governor, Reeves snaps back

Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley
Tate Reeves & Brandon Presley(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for Mississippi governor, Brandon Presley earned the endorsement of independent candidate for governor, Gwendolyn Gray, who announced Monday that she’s withdrawing from the race.

Presley’s campaign made the announcement to the media with no other details from Gray, other than the following quotes.

“I am proud to endorse Brandon Presley because he will be a governor who takes action for our people — including making sure our families have access to affordable healthcare by expanding Medicaid on day one, making sure government is in the hands of the people, and investing in public education so we can create opportunities here at home,” said Gwendolyn Gray. “I trust Brandon Presley because he knows where so many Mississippians are, and he will always fight so people who work for a living can have a chance to reach their fullest potential. I would encourage all of my supporters to vote for Brandon, and I plan to withdraw from the race.”

”I am honored to earn the support of Gwendolyn Gray because our campaign is focused on earning the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are ready to expand Medicaid on day one, cut the highest tax on food in the country, and clean up corruption once and for all,” said Gubernatorial Nominee Brandon Presley.

Governor Tate Reeves took to social media for a response.

“I would like to congratulate these lifelong Democrats for coming together and making it clear that there is only one option for conservative leadership in this race. All the DNC money flooding into Mississippi to flip this state blue is not going to make a difference because the people of Mississippi believe in conservative values.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000. It’s the deadliest attack in Israeli history
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
V-Lounge food truck serving customers at Taste of Meridian.
2nd Taste of Meridian held Downtown

Latest News

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
Afternoon showers for Wednesday
Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 10/9/23
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting
Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting