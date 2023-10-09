Carter Foundation final enrollment day

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation is ready to welcome its next wave of young leaders.

October 8th at 5pm marked the last opportunity for parents of kids ages 10 and up to enroll their children in the Carter Foundation’s mentoring program for 2024.

Being a member gives kids access to scholarships, college tours, financial literacy classes, and preparation for the next level of life.

It is completely free to join as well as attend any events the foundation may put on.

Before becoming an official member, kids will have to earn their way in by attending 50 hours worth of events with the foundation.

Upon completion of the required hours, the kids will receive a blazer marking their official induction into the Carter Foundation.

Many current members would say that The Carter Foundation is a program worth joining.

“The greatest part about being part of the Carter Foundation is just the smile that I see on the kids’ faces. Me being able to make a positive impact in the community and seeing me help somebody out, whether that’s a young kid or even an adult, really warms my heart,” said current member and 12th grader at Meridian High School Taleah Anderson.

If you missed enrollment for this year, the Carter Foundation will resume enrollment this time next year for 2025.

The foundation’s next event will be a financial literacy course taking place on the 22nd of this month.

