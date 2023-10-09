City of Meridian Arrests October 9, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 5 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 9 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:06 AM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 9:00 AM on October 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1900 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:15 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 19th Court. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 1:37 PM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:24 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:02 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:11 AM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:24 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:59 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of 13th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.