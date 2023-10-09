City of Meridian Arrests October 9, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBChargeChargeCharge
Jerry W. Griffin1957Shoplifting
Dominick A. Jackson1992Trespassing
Cordario R. Darden1986Public ProfanityGiving False InformationResisting Arrest
Daniel L. Mayfield1980Domestic Violence
Chaderick L. Hall1971Simple Assault
Derrick Thomas1993Simple AssaultDisorderly ConductResisting Arrest
Ryan L. Williams1989Malicious MischiefTrespassing Less Than LarcenyPetit Larceny
Daquandria T. Horne2000Shoplifting
Larry G. Fairchild1984Shoplifting
Roger D. Jacks, Jr.1979Simple Assault ThreatCruelty to AnimalsTrespassing
Calvin C. Anderson1999Simple Assault ThreatPetit Larceny
Dmarius C. Harris1995Disorderly Conduct
Angel J. Parker1990Domestic Violence
Wanda F. Baker1969Disorderly Conduct
Edward Zurita 1999DUI

Media Release

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 5 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 9 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:06 AM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 9:00 AM on October 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1900 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:15 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 19th Court. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:37 PM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:24 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:02 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:11 AM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:24 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:59 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of 13th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
Kenny Rush and the Rush family holding Keynan's retired jersey at midfield.
Balloon release and jersey retirement for Keynan Rush
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 9, 2023
Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36
Arrest made in bomb threat hoax at MSU
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2023