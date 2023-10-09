City of Meridian Arrests October 9, 2023
Oct. 9, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Charge
|Charge
|Jerry W. Griffin
|1957
|Shoplifting
|Dominick A. Jackson
|1992
|Trespassing
|Cordario R. Darden
|1986
|Public Profanity
|Giving False Information
|Resisting Arrest
|Daniel L. Mayfield
|1980
|Domestic Violence
|Chaderick L. Hall
|1971
|Simple Assault
|Derrick Thomas
|1993
|Simple Assault
|Disorderly Conduct
|Resisting Arrest
|Ryan L. Williams
|1989
|Malicious Mischief
|Trespassing Less Than Larceny
|Petit Larceny
|Daquandria T. Horne
|2000
|Shoplifting
|Larry G. Fairchild
|1984
|Shoplifting
|Roger D. Jacks, Jr.
|1979
|Simple Assault Threat
|Cruelty to Animals
|Trespassing
|Calvin C. Anderson
|1999
|Simple Assault Threat
|Petit Larceny
|Dmarius C. Harris
|1995
|Disorderly Conduct
|Angel J. Parker
|1990
|Domestic Violence
|Wanda F. Baker
|1969
|Disorderly Conduct
|Edward Zurita
|1999
|DUI
Media Release
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 5 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 9 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:06 AM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 9:00 AM on October 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1900 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:15 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 19th Court. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:37 PM on October 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:24 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:02 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:11 AM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:24 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:59 PM on October 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of 13th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
