MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey will host a community meeting about utility services Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Union Station in Meridian.

The Commissioner will share information about the agency’s mission and answer questions.

Community forum about utility services set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at Union Station (Miss. Public Service Commission)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.