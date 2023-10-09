Last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Oct. 11

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents affected by the severe weather of the spring can can receive various forms of Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, if eligible.

Much of the damage can still be seen months after a June tornado wrecked parts of Jasper county.

FEMA is now offering help to residents, both insured and uninsured.

“There may be things in your home that insurance won’t cover, and if you’ve applied with FEMA before the deadline, which is Oct. 11, we may be able to help you in those cases,” said Media Relations Specialist La-Tanga Hopes.

Residents can also apply for disaster relief loans from the Small Business Association.

“Apply with FEMA,” Hopes said. “Once you’re done applying with FEMA, consider applying with the Small Business Administration team. They do help businesses, homeowners and those recovering from disasters.”

Assistance also includes money to replace or repair vehicles damaged during the tornado.

“Should you find that your vehicle is not functioning and operable under the same circumstances they have been, consider applying for FEMA,” Hopes said. “You, too, may find that there are situations that your auto insurance will not cover based on severe weather and tornadic activity.”

To apply, click here or call 1-800-621-3362

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.