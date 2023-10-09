MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside Services for Mr. Lester R Hopkins, Sr. will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Lockhart Cemetery in Lauderdale with Reverend Ray Hopkins Jr. officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hopkins, 76, of Toomsuba, died Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Quitman, MS.

Mr. Lester was a Veteran of the Vietnam War with the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion; he was a Patriot to his core. He was an active member of Lockhart Church of God Holiness, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, among other areas. He loved people and animals; always having a joke to share with anyone who would listen. He enjoyed working with his hands in his woods shop making many different types of Cedar furniture and chest that he enjoyed gifting to those he loved. He retired after a career of over 30 years, accident free, with UPS. He was a devoted husband of over 54 years; a loving father, and papaw to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife, Pat Hopkins; children, Lester “Ray” Hopkins, Jr, Randy Hopkins (Alisha), and Ricky Hopkins (Apryl); grandchildren, Jessica Creel (Derek), Brandon Hopkins (Courtney), Kristen Knost (Jacob), Dylan Killen, Bryan Hopkins, Lynnox Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Caine Killen and David Allen Creel. Sisters, Carolyn Nester and Joyce Howard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Lester is preceded in death by his parents Monroe and Annie Hopkins; Siblings, Jim Hopkins, Jimmy Hopkins, and Clara Ann Radcliffe.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Killen, Jacob Knost, Derek Creel, Wayne Hopkins, Matthew Watson, Brandon Hopkins, Chris Goodwin, and Bryan Hopkins.

The Hopkins Family will receive guests from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM prior to departing for graveside services.

