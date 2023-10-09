Stolen vehicle in Newton County

The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.(Newton County Sheriff Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A white 1998 Freightliner truck was stolen over the weekend in Union.

The truck was parked at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Melvin Leach Road, according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

The license plate reads A452023.

If you see this vehicle, contact Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401 or Newton County Dispatch at 601-635-2101.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl Henderson, 76, is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the...
Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say
Kenny Rush and the Rush family holding Keynan's retired jersey at midfield.
Balloon release and jersey retirement for Keynan Rush
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The possibility of temporarily pausing or reducing the annual 3% cost of living increase...
Legislative leaders ask about suspending PERS ’13th check’ increases, though they say it’s unlikely

Latest News

Below average temps for much of October
October brings cooler temps all month long
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu runs into the end zone for a touchdown after...
Saints crush the Patriots, 34-0
Poster for The Carter Foundation's Youth Academy.
Carter Foundation final enrollment day
Nearly four months have passed since the deadly tornado.
Last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Oct. 11