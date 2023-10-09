Stolen vehicle in Newton County

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A white 1998 Freightliner truck was stolen over the weekend in Union.

The truck was parked at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Melvin Leach Road, according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

The license plate reads A452023.

If you see this vehicle, contact Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401 or Newton County Dispatch at 601-635-2101.

