Meridian family search for answers in missing person case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old, Geno Lashawn Jones, who is a Meridian native.

MBI said Geno Jones was last seen on Wednesday, September 27 around 6 p.m. in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street traveling on a bike.

Jones’ aunt said she was the last person to see him.

“I was sitting on the porch and Gino had stopped by and he sat down right here on the porch, and he said, Jessie, I’ll be right back. I told him to go on 8th Avenue for what, I don’t know. He told me he’d be back. He never showed back up,” said Jessie Wright, Geno Jones’ aunt.

James Houston, one of Jones’ cousins, said they have started their own search to find their loved one and hope to bring him home.

“I done turned Meridian upside down. Like I said, I done searched the tracks, ditches everywhere, up 19, up behind Eastern Gardens, everywhere. I love all my family. I’m talking about all of them, and they know that and that’s why I’m beating the street down and I’m going to find him dead or alive,” said Houston.

Another family member pleads to the public to speak up if they know anything that could help in the search for Geno Jones.

“He was real close to me because he was someone that I would go get to do things for me to clean up around the yard or anything like that. I mean, he means a lot to all of us, everybody, life matters. Everybody’s life means something. No matter what they’re on or what they’re doing, they always have a family behind them that wants them or wants to help them or want to find them or do things for them. And all I’m asking is, if you know something, you heard something, say something. Tell somebody I don’t care who it is. Tell somebody because we want him back. We want him back so that we can rest,” said Lakisha Jones-Lewis, another cousin of Jones.

MBI said Jones was last seen wearing all black and suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Geno Jones, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 1-855-485-8477.

