Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 1966-69′ are often referred to as the “glory days” of Meridian football.

Friday night’s home game vs. Oak Grove included a special halftime recognition of Meridian High’s 1966-67′ football teams’ who boasted a 20-0 record and won two straight Big Eight Championship titles.

Several members of the “band of brothers”, as they like to call themselves, were present for the recognition.

“You know the harder you work, you kind of come together,” said Sam McCorkle, 1968 graduate and former center. “I think that’s what made us winners.”

More than 50 years later, the band of brothers is still as close as they were when they were teenagers.

“It’s unreal, and hard to put into words,” said 66′-67′ assistant coach, Charles Garrett. “Being here in Ray stadium...it brings back so many memories. This is one of the biggest high school stadiums in the state, if not the biggest. Back then, we filled it up, packed the house, brought in extra seating in the end zone and all that.”

It was a special celebration for these Wildcats, even knowing that members of the 66′-67′ teams’ have since passed away.

To this day, many believe that winning a Big Eight Championship back then was harder than it is to win a state championship nowadays.

1965-1967 head coach, Bob Tyler, lead the Wildcats to a 38-0-1 record and the first undefeated class since 1943. Tyler was named the Big Eight Coach of the Year in 66′ and 67′, and was inducted in the Mississippi Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2022. He went on to coach in the SEC for 10 years before retirement.

“They were coachable, they bought into our program,” said Garrett. “When you win all those games in the Big Eight, you’ve done something.”

