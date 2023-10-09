Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting

Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting
By Anna Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -City of Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker hosted a meeting for her ward downtown at Union Station today.

It kicked off at 4:00 this evening and wrapped up at 6:00.

Citizens of Ward 4 gathered to not only express concerns, but also seek solutions.

Other community leaders also attended to address concerns and answer questions. Councilwoman Walker hopes this will bring the community closer together.

“Ward 4 to me is my family and I want Ward 4 to know that we are all family and to not hurt each other, but to learn together. If we learn together then we can grow together,” said Councilwoman Walker.

If you missed the meeting today, but would like to attend the next one, check Councilwoman Walker’s Facebook page where she will post the details of next month’s meeting.

