Funeral services for Ms. Barbara D. Lee will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kemper Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Kemper Springs Cemetery, Kemper with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Lee, 53, of Meridian, died Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health. A visitation will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel #1.

