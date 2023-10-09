Ms. Perry V. Smith

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ms. Perry V. Smith

Funeral services for Ms. Perry V. Smith will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.  Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Ms. Smith, 63, of Meridian, died Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.  A visitation will be Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel and one hour prior to services.

