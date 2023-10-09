October brings cooler temps all month long

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a very very cool start to the morning, long sleeves and jackets could be needed until this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will continue to be the view with winds up to 10mph. Highs temperatures are in the low 80s.

High and low temperatures will continue to trend below the average over the next couple of weeks. We start the week in the low to mid 80s before rain and cloud cover returns by Wednesday. High will fall into the mid to low 70s for a couple of days.

A slight warm up is expected by Friday. but won’t last long because a front will move in by the weekend and highs return to the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to low 40s once again.

A elevated threat for wildfire danger remains as the entire viewing area is under a drought. Avoid outdoor burning, but continue to enjoy this marvelous weather. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.