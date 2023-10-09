Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Luke List won a five-way playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship by sinking a 43-foot birdie putt for his second PGA Tour win. The Vanderbilt graduate shot a 66-66-68-70 for an under-par 270 to take home the $1.476 million first place prize money.

This past Saturday, seven college football teams fell for the first time and were dropped from the undefeated ranks. Oklahoma scored in the final seconds to take down previously unbeaten Texas while No. 1 Georgia came alive to take Kentucky from the unblemished ranks. Other teams dropped from the unbeaten ranks were Fresno State, Maryland, Miami, Missouri and Washington State. Now we are down to 14 undefeated teams as we enter week seven: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida State, Washington, Penn State, USC, Louisville, North Carolina. Liberty, James Madison and Air Force. This weekend, a couple of unbeatens, Oregon and Washington, will battle.

The Ole Miss defense has been much maligned the last several years but last Saturday night came up with big play after big play in leading the No. 13 Rebels past Arkansas, 27-20. The Rebels defense allowed only 288 yards to the Razorbacks offense. The Rebels (5-1, 2-1) rallied by scoring ten points in the final period to capture the win. Ole Miss has an open date that comes at an opportune time after successive emotional comeback wins. Next up for Ole Miss is a visit to Auburn and former coach Hugh Freeze on October 21.

Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes as Mississippi State downed Western Michigan, 41-28, last Saturday. Rogers was 16-of-22 for 189 yards before suffering an injury in the final quarter. The Bulldogs defense was not impressive as they allowed more than 400 yards of offense to the visiting Broncos. The defense has had struggles this season as they have allowed more than 400 yards to the opposing offense four times. Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3) will be visiting Arkansas on October 21 in the Dogs’ next action.

Southern Mississippi showed improvement in several areas, but in the end Old Dominion rallied in the final quarter to take a hard earned 17-13 Sun Belt Conference win. USM (1-5, 0-3) will visit South Alabama on Tuesday, October 17.

Alcorn (2-3, 1-2) scored in the final minutes of the game to nip Grambling State, 25-24, and will enjoy an open date this weekend. Jackson State (4-2, 3-1) whipped Alabama A&M, 45-30, and will host Alabama State this Saturday while Valley (0-5, 0-3) fell to Prairie View, 31-12, and will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Delta State (6-0, 3-0) keeps on rolling with an impressive win over Valdosta, 49-25. DSU will host North Greenville this week. Belhaven (5-0, 3-0) defeated Huntington and will travel to LaGrange this week. Millsaps (1-5, 1-3) fell to Rhodes College and will travel to Berry College this Saturday. Mississippi College (2-3, 1-2) had a bye last week and will host Valdosta State this Saturday.

Gulf Coast kept rolling as they whipped Pearl River while Northeast won over Holmes to remain perfect. Other winners were Co-Lin, East Central, East Mississippi, Itawamba and Jones. South Division games this week will be Co-Lin (4-1, 1-1) at Gulf Coast (5-0, 2-0), Jones (4-1, 3-0) at Pearl River (0-5, 0-2) and Southwest (1-4, 0-2) at Hinds (2-3, 2-1). In the North Division, Northwest (3-2, 1-1) travels to Delta (1-4, 0-2), Itawamba (1-4, 1-2) heads to Holmes (3-2, 1-2) and East Mississippi (3-2, 2-0) plays at Coahoma (1-4, 0-2). East Central (2-3, 1-1) welcomes Northeast (5-0, 3-0) in a non-division contest.

The New Orleans defense came through with three sacks and three turnovers as the Saints blanked New England, 34-0. Tyrann Mathieu had a pick-six while running back Alvin Kamara became the Saints’ all-time TD leader with his 73rd touchdown to break the club record held by Marques Colston. The Saints (3-2) are off to Houston this Sunday.

Jackson’s Wilson Furr earned his PGA TOUR card off the strength of five top 10′s as a rookie this season.

