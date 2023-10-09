Taste of Meridian

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second ever Taste of Meridian took over City Hall lawn Saturday night.

Taste of Meridian is a celebration of different foods from many different places from around the area.

It was a fun time for community members of all ages with food from local vendors, music, bounce houses and so much more.

The event was free to attend and gave everyone an opportunity to get a taste of what the city has to offer.

Leon Powell spoke to News 11 about seeing the community come together for a bite to eat, saying, “It’s always good to do anything with the community. You know, we are the community, the downtown area, where it’s lively, it’s booming, it’s jumping, when 5 different Black businesses come together. It’s great, it’s amazing.”

Powell talked about how p, with the help of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, it has been much easier to get people to get outside their comfort zone and try new things.

He said that people will even call him, giving him new ideas to put on his menu so that they might have a chance to come by and try it.

Jermal Thigpen, co-owner of V-Lounge and creator of Taste of Meridian, thanks his sponsors and the many vendors that attended.

“Taste of Meridian was an event that I came up with, man, just to bring family and people together through food. That’s what it’s all about. So we got different vendors, different sponsors like Threefoot Wellness, my girl Pam here, to sponsor. I got Meridian Mutual as a great sponsor, and we‘ve got a lot of great food out here,” said Thigpen.

Thigpen said he hopes to continue to do this and grow the event, making it bigger and better every year.

