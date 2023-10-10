Area Kids take Advantage of Fall Break at Meridian Public Library

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Lauderdale County Public Library held its 3rd Annual Fall Festival Tuesday, giving area children a chance to be entertained while they’re out of school for fall break.

The family style event included face painting, fun games, crafts, artisans, pony rides, a petting zoo along with several local vendors selling food.

The festival serves as a chance for the library to remind the community about all the events and programs it offers.

“This is a fun opportunity for families and groups of all ages to find out what the library has to offer for the community,” said Elizabeth Jolly, Program Director with the library. “We have various programs that go on throughout the year. This is just one of our bigger opportunities for patrons to come in to see what they have going on during those months.”

Tuesday’s festival ran from 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

