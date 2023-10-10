Blue Bell is now selling ice cream charms with a new jewelry collaboration

Texas brands James Avery and Blue Bell are collaborating to produce a new jewelry charm.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KERRVILLE, Texas (Gray News) - Blue Bell is teaming up with a fellow Texas retailer to produce jewelry charms.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned operation in Texas, said it is excited to be partnering with the ice cream company to launch Blue Bell Ice Cream charms.

The two companies announced the collaboration this week, calling it an “iconic Texas partnership.”

According to a news release, the charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze, representing the iconic look of a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

The James Avery team said they worked on enhancing details such as the recognizable Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“Our designers focused on what makes Blue Bell unique while creating something special that also speaks to what our customers look for in their favorite charms,” said Sarah Herr, a James Avery employee.

You can purchase the charms online with prices starting at $88, at all James Avery retail locations, Blue Bell country stores in the Brenham area and at participating Dillard’s stores.

“Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience, and we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone,” said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president.

