Byrds co-founder Roger McGuinn to perform in Philadelphia, unveil mural inspired by his song ‘Jolly Roger’

Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Roger McGuinn, co-founder and frontman of The Byrds, and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to unveil a new mural in downtown Philadelphia Saturday, Oct. 14.

The mural is inspired by ‘Jolly Roger’, a song written by McGuinn, and was designed by David Howell and Casey Byars, the second of several murals in Philadelphia.

“It is an honor to have Roger McGuinn come to Philadelphia, Mississippi. I believe that generations of music lovers would join me in claiming Roger as one of the all-time greats in popular music,” said Marty Stuart in a news release Tuesday. “The Superlatives and I look forward to playing a concert with him at the Ellis Theater and I am especially grateful that the City of Philadelphia is honoring him with a mural for one of his timeless songs.”

The unveiling will happen Saturday afternoon prior to the 8 p.m. concert at the Ellis Theater, the closing of the Ham Jam Festival weekend.

