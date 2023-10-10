City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There were no arrest.

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 9 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 10 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:02 AM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:54 AM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:20 PM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Family of Geno Jones search for answers in his disappeareance.
Meridian family searches for answers in missing person case
Halftime recognition of the 1966-67' Meridian High back-to-back Big Eight Championship titles.
Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2023
Salento James Fulgham, Jr., was arrested by Lauderdale County deputies Tuesday in the 8300...
Suspect wanted in Scott County murders arrested in Lauderdale County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino
A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest