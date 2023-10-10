City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 9 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 10 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:02 AM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:54 AM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:20 PM on October 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

