MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This week is fire prevention week and this year’s theme is Cooking Safety Begins With You.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Department is urging citizens to implement fire safety in everyday life, especially when temperatures begin to cool off and heaters begin to turn on.

They also urge people to heed the recent burn bans due to the increased wildfires.

“Fire prevention is a really essential part of life. I’ve seen instances where carelessness is the issue and leaving things unattended. It’s starting to get cold so we are going to start to see an uptick in structure fires being that people have space heaters plugged up where they should not be plugged up,” said Justin Jordan, Volunteer Firefighter.

If you would like to learn more about fire prevention week and this year’s theme visit www.sparky.org .

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.