Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This week is fire prevention week and this year’s theme is Cooking Safety Begins With You.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Department is urging citizens to implement fire safety in everyday life, especially when temperatures begin to cool off and heaters begin to turn on.

They also urge people to heed the recent burn bans due to the increased wildfires.

“Fire prevention is a really essential part of life. I’ve seen instances where carelessness is the issue and leaving things unattended. It’s starting to get cold so we are going to start to see an uptick in structure fires being that people have space heaters plugged up where they should not be plugged up,” said Justin Jordan, Volunteer Firefighter.

If you would like to learn more about fire prevention week and this year’s theme visit www.sparky.org .

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Family of Geno Jones search for answers in his disappeareance.
Meridian family searches for answers in missing person case
Halftime recognition of the 1966-67' Meridian High back-to-back Big Eight Championship titles.
Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’

Latest News

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi
Manhunt underway after mother, son found shot to death inside burned home
Afternoon showers for Wednesday
Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 10/9/23