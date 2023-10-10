Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Four people survived an armed robbery after leaving a Vicksburg casino and traveling back to Hattiesburg.

It happened on I-20 near Bovina on Sunday just before 2 a.m.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the victims had stopped at a business in Bovina and they were getting back on the interstate, eastbound when they were involved in a minor traffic collision with another vehicle.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle, described as a heavy-set Black male, approximately 5′7″ to 5′9″, walked up to their vehicle with a handgun, the sheriff said.

He then demanded they turn over their billfolds, and then he fired several shots into the hood of the victim’s car before he took off.

No one was injured. That car has been impounded as evidence.

“He then got into the dark-colored sedan and headed east on I-20 and into Hinds County. It is unclear at this time what if any prior contact the victim and the suspect may have had. We have investigators assigned who are reviewing security footage from several places where we know the victims have been prior to this encounter. We’ve also been in contact with Hinds County authorities since this happened near the county line, and they were last seen going in that direction. I will update as we know more,” Sheriff Pace told Vicksburg Daily News.

