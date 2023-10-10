Gilbertown, Louisville lottery players among Cruisin’ for Cash winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday that four big winners were selected in its Cruisin’ for Cash promotion.

The winners are from Gilbertown, Ala., for $50,000, Louisville, Miss., for $25,000, Jackson, Ala., for $10,000 and Moss Point for $5,000. Winners will be contacted via certified letter. More than 11,000 people entered.

The promo coincided with the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast event, which attracts classic car enthusiasts from around the country.

