Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jamie Govan 10-02-2023 Trafficking a Controlled Sub(Meth); Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
Eddie Miller 10-10-2023 Hold for Other Agency
