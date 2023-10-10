Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2023
Daily Docket 5
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Jamie Govan 10-02-2023 Trafficking a Controlled Sub(Meth); Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
Eddie Miller 10-10-2023 Hold for Other Agency
