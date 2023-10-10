Manhunt underway after mother, son found shot to death inside burned home

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County deputies are searching for a man wanted in the deaths of a mother and son, killed and left inside a burned home.

Investigators are looking for Salento James Fulgham, considered armed and dangerous.

He’s accused of the shooting deaths of Zina Williams & her 8-year-old son, Zacchesus Williams, on Wash Drive in Forest, Mississippi around 9 p.m. Monday.

Fulgham is believed to be in the victim’s silver Honda Accord with the license plate SBA 8434. Zina Williams was said to be Fulgham’s girlfriend.

Investigators were initially called to a house fire. Crews immediately called the coroner after finding two bodies inside the home.

