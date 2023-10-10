Manhunt underway after mother, son found shot to death inside burned home

Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County deputies are searching for a man wanted in the deaths of a mother and son, killed and left inside a burned home.

Investigators are looking for Salento James Fulgham, considered armed and dangerous.

He’s accused of the shooting deaths of Zina Williams & her 8-year-old son, Zacchesus Williams, on Wash Drive in Forest, Mississippi around 9 p.m. Monday.

Fulgham is believed to be in the victim’s silver Honda Accord with the license plate SBA 8434. Zina Williams was said to be Fulgham’s girlfriend.

Investigators were initially called to a house fire. Crews immediately called the coroner after finding two bodies inside the home.

