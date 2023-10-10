Meridian City Council discuss grants to fund skate park project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the biggest topics discussed at the City of Meridian’s work session on Tuesday morning was the continued improvement efforts made to the parks in the Queen City.

Thomas Adams, the Parks and Recreation Director, brought ideas to the council about making updates to a park in the city limits and bringing playground equipment with a musical theme to that park paying homage to Meridian’s rich music history.

Also, during that meeting, the East Central Planning Development District talked with the council about getting grants for the skate park.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey talks about one of the three grants she and the city council are working to get to fund the skate park project.

“I believe that it’s going to be a great asset to this city and this county, one of the grants is the Land and Water Conservation Fund. That is where they do give money to any type of skateboard project or skate park project. That particular grant can go up to being awarded, like $1,000,000. I believe if it was 500,000 to $1,000,000 project and so our project is actually less than $800,000. All of that is taken into consideration. This will be a state-of-the-art parK,” said Councilwoman Bell.

The skate park is expected to cost a little more than 775,000 dollars.

Councilwoman Lindsey said the city will apply for three grants that will pay for the project.

The projected location for the skate park will be Ben Arthur Park.

Lindsey said she hopes to get these grants for the skatepark as a gift to citizens with no tax increase to pay for the project.

