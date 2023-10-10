Miss. pastor in Israel during war, ‘safe’ amid deadly attacks

(AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)
(AP Foto/Fatima Shbair)(Fatima Shbair | AP)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Friends of a Mississippi pastor say he’s safe despite being in Israel amid the country’s war with Hamas.

Pastor Marty Parks of Olde Town Community Church in Ridgeland says Pastor Michael Page, the interim pastor, is hunkered down in his shelter.

Page said Parks made it to Israel on Saturday and within 90 minutes the first attack happened.

After seeing all of the damage and devastation happening in Israel, Page said three words instantly come to his mind.

“Concerned, disappointed, disappointed, and really kind of shocked,” said Page. “We know that many innocent lives on both sides from the Palestinians, as well as the Hebrew side, there will be a lot of losses, so I’m emotionally concerned.”

Page is also emotionally concerned because he knows two people who are in Israel. Parks, as well as his college roommate.

“I’ve spoken to both of them via email and text,” said Page. “Marty Parks, the worship pastor - he is safe. He is in Jerusalem; he’s hunkered down in a shelter. My college roommate also is in a shelter, I think he lives outside of Jerusalem.”

At the end of this month, Page and more than two dozen others were set to take a trip to the Middle East.

Now for the third time in a row, the spiritual leader said his trip there has been canceled abruptly.

“I was taking the 28 people not just for a history lesson just to learn about the country which we would, but I want it to be a spiritual growth time,” said Page. “If you’ve been to Israel, you come back differently, and you’re changed, you’re transformed by visiting the various places where our Christ spent his three years of ministry.”

Although he’s devastated by what’s happening, Page said he’s continuing to lean on his faith during this time of uncertainty.

“As a believer, I think it’s easy to maintain our faith because we know the outcome,” Page expressed. “We know what the bible tells us in regard to Israel and how it plays a role in the prophetic message. Our faith has to be stronger than it’s ever been.”

Page said he plans to reschedule his trip to Israel.

He’s now looking to go in January.

To honor the more than one thousand lives lost during this war, Governor Tate Reeves ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds until sunset on Tuesday, October 10.

