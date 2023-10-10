Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.(KTTC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their home in Forest.

Coroner J. Van Thames has identified the victims as Zina Williams, in her mid 40s, and 8-year-old Zacchesus Williams.

The discovery was made on Wash Drive around 9 p.m. Monday when first responders were initially called to a house fire. Crews immediately called the coroner after finding two bodies inside the home.

Thames said the alleged boyfriend shot both mother and child. WLBT is awaiting details of the investigation from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000. It’s the deadliest attack in Israeli history
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
V-Lounge food truck serving customers at Taste of Meridian.
2nd Taste of Meridian held Downtown

Latest News

Afternoon showers for Wednesday
Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 10/9/23
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting
Meridian Ward 4 Councilwoman hosts community meeting
Meridian family search for answers in missing person case