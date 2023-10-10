Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Cloud cover returns today, but skies are still rain free. Highs are in the mid 80s and winds up to 7mph. Great outdoor weather conditions remain and so does the threat for wildfires, so avoid outdoor burning.

Rain is in the forecast tomorrow as a disturbance in the gulf moves inland bringing rainfall. Only rain showers are expected from Disturbance 2 has it has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 2 and 7 days. Even though rain returns is is still not enough to relieve drought conditions. Only a tenth to quarter of an inch rain can be expected areal wide. Storm Team 11 is keeping an close eye on the Gulf as we await rain showers.

