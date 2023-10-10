Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday

Afternoon showers for Wednesday
Afternoon showers for Wednesday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Cloud cover returns today, but skies are still rain free. Highs are in the mid 80s and winds up to 7mph. Great outdoor weather conditions remain and so does the threat for wildfires, so avoid outdoor burning.

Rain is in the forecast tomorrow as a disturbance in the gulf moves inland bringing rainfall. Only rain showers are expected from Disturbance 2 has it has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 2 and 7 days. Even though rain returns is is still not enough to relieve drought conditions. Only a tenth to quarter of an inch rain can be expected areal wide. Storm Team 11 is keeping an close eye on the Gulf as we await rain showers.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
V-Lounge food truck serving customers at Taste of Meridian.
2nd Taste of Meridian held Downtown

Latest News

There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Below average temps for much of October
October brings cooler temps all month long
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 9th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 9th, 2023
Nearly four months have passed since the deadly tornado.
Last day to apply for FEMA assistance is Oct. 11