SBA disaster loan assistance available for non-profits and businesses

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the Meridian City Council’s work session, a Public Affairs Specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration spoke with the council about loans that were available for non-profits and business owners.

Chasity Reid, the Public Affairs Specialist, said non-profits and businesses who sustained physical or economic damages from the storms that hit on June 14 through the 19 can apply for assistance.

“Lauderdale County is a contiguous county, and they are eligible for the economic injury disaster loan. So, what that loan is working capital to basically get to meet the business reached that financial obligation that they would have met if they wasn’t affected by the disaster and so on. For example, they could have, due to the tornado, could have knocked out power. So, if they use, if they use the Internet to run that POS system then they’re not able to process transactions. Therefore, they may have to delay their operation hours or delay for the whole day, so therefore they lost money from clients,” said Reid.

With these loans, businesses and non-profits can apply for 2 million dollars or less.

The deadline to apply for this loan assistance is May 13, 2024.

The SBA has temporary offices set up in Jasper and Jackson counties so the public can apply in person.

You can also apply online on the SBA Disaster Loan website or you can request an application by mail.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Family of Geno Jones search for answers in his disappeareance.
Meridian family searches for answers in missing person case
Halftime recognition of the 1966-67' Meridian High back-to-back Big Eight Championship titles.
Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’

Latest News

Meridian City Council discuss grants to fund skate park project
SBA disaster loan assistance available for non-profits and businesses
Meridian City Council discuss grants to fund skate park project.
Meridian City Council discuss grants to fund skate park project
Daily Docket 5
Kemper County Arrest Report October 10, 2023