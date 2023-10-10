State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly year-long investigation has netted the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of nearly 9,700 methamphetamine pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills from two Wilkinson County homes.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) announced it had arrested Melvin Jackson, 30, Aynna Holmes, 22, Gregory Deener, 31, and Willie Smith, 49, and charged them each with trafficking a controlled substance.

Additional charges are expected. Smith also is facing a charge of attempted murder.

“With the pouring of fentanyl and other drugs across our southern border, MBN and DPS will continue the aggressive efforts to identify and dismantle drug organizations who distribute these potentially deadly substances in our communities,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“If you have any information on this type of activity, please contact MBN or your local Crime Stoppers. It could save a life.”

MBN was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Drugs and other evidence recovered from the homes will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further analysis.

Other items recovered include:

202 grams of marijuana

70 grams of white fentanyl powder

9 grams of brown heroin

33 grams of powder cocaine

64 grams of crack cocaine

43 grams of methamphetamine

222 grams of blue fentanyl powder

2 doses of fentanyl transdermal patches

14 doses of suboxone

7 handguns

2 assault rifles

A 2019 Cadillac sedan

$5,267 in cash

