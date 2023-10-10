Suspect wanted in Scott County murders arrested in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted for two murders in Scott County Monday night was arrested Tuesday afternoon on King Road in Lauderdale County.

Salento James Fulgham was arrested by deputies in the 8300 block of King Road.

Scott County investigators shared an address known to be used by Fulgham.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said tags were run connected to that address and the vehicle was spotted, with Fulgham on the steps of the house at that time. Calhoun said Fulgham was arrested without incident.

