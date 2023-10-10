Suspect wanted in Scott County murders arrested in Lauderdale County

Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Mississippi(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted for two murders in Scott County Monday night was arrested Tuesday afternoon on King Road in Lauderdale County.

Salento James Fulgham was arrested by deputies in the 8300 block of King Road.

Scott County investigators shared an address known to be used by Fulgham.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said tags were run connected to that address and the vehicle was spotted, with Fulgham on the steps of the house at that time. Calhoun said Fulgham was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Family of Geno Jones search for answers in his disappeareance.
Meridian family searches for answers in missing person case
Halftime recognition of the 1966-67' Meridian High back-to-back Big Eight Championship titles.
Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2023
Families take advantage of Fall Break for a day of fun
Area Kids take Advantage of Fall Break at Meridian Public Library
Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday that four big winners were selected in its...
Gilbertown, Louisville lottery players among Cruisin’ for Cash winners
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Four people robbed at gunpoint after leaving Mississippi casino