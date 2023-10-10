Wayne Co. man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend in Jones Co.

Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, was one of several deputies who responded to the scene.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County man delivering food to a friend’s house in Jones County was attacked by three pit bull dogs Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the attack that happened on Kitchens Road off State Route 15, around 9:48 a.m.

The sheriff’s department said the victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told them that the three dogs, one male and two females, from a neighbor’s house attacked him, taking him to the ground.

Rigby was able to stab two of the attacking dogs with a knife after being knocked to the ground but suffered around 30 bite wounds and lacerations to one leg, one arm, his chest and his face, according to the sheriff’s department. He escaped the attack and, bleeding heavily, fled on foot to the home where he was delivering the meal.

JCSD said Rigby was later taken by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Deputy Regina Newton, who handles animal cases for the sheriff’s department, was one of several deputies who responded to the scene. Laurel Police Department Animal Control was requested to take possession of the three Pitt bulls and transport them to their facility in Laurel after the adult female owner released ownership.

Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders also responded to the attack, according to JCSD.

The attack is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

