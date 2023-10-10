We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many of us enjoyed the nice fall weather we had over the weekend. It was the coolest weather we’ve had in a long while. However, temps will be up and down this week... which could give you a bit of a whiplash. Plan for above average highs on Tuesday as a SW wind helps temps climb into the mid 80s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will stay in the low 70s due to clouds and rain (see the next paragraph). By Friday, highs will be back in the low-mid 80s ahead of a strong cold front that’ll knock our highs back into the 70s by the weekend. So, buckle up for this week’s temperature roller-coaster.

As for rain, Tuesday brings dry weather...but clouds will take over the sky. Actual showers start rolling in by Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico starts approaching the Gulf Coast. Where it’ll move in is still a bit uncertain, but our rainfall duration and amounts will be highly dependent on that. If the low moves inland along the MS or AL Gulf Coast, then it’s likely our area could have some impressive rainfall amounts. However, more of the forecast models are indicating that the Gulf low could move in more-so across the FL Panhandle or Big Bend area...leading to less rain for us. For now, we’re expecting to scattered Wednesday afternoon & early evening showers with rainfall estimates less than an inch. This could definitely change, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

The low that’s expected to bring us Midweek showers does have a low chance for tropical development over the next few days. It is expected to merge with a frontal boundary, plus there’s some very strong wind shear over the Gulf...all of which isn’t favorable for this low to become fully tropical. Regardless, this system will bring lots of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

