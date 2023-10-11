City of Meridian Arrest Report October 11, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

There were no arrest.

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 10 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 11 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 10:40 PM on October 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of South Frontage Road. The victims stated he was held at gunpoint and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:43 PM on October 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:20 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 30th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

