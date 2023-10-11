Get ready for rain and below average temperatures

Pack rain gear
Pack rain gear
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Cloudy skies will be the view through the entire day as we await rain showers. Light scattered showers have already moved in over our southern counties and we all can expect rain areal wide by 10am lasting into late tonight. Rain is steaming from a low pressure system in the Gulf pushing rain and winds inland.

Not a significant amount of rain expected to our area, but needless to say it is much appreciated and needed. Less than half of inch is anticipated and wind gust are up to 20mph through the day and up to 30mph by tonight. Secure your outdoor furniture, and bring in trash cans, also don’t leave your rain gear behind.

Thank to the cloud cover and rain fall high temperatures will fall well below the average for this time of year. Highs are forecasted to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, temperatures will continue to fluctuate and by Friday return to the 80s before a cold front moves through. Saturday and Sunday 70s return and so does the sunshine.

