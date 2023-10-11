Gulf low brings much needed rain to our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but it has a likely chance to bring showers to our area. The low, itself, will stay in the Gulf...eventually moving across FL into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning. However, on its journey, it’ll swing tropical moisture into our area.

Isolated showers start rolling into our area after sunrise on Wednesday, then rain coverage becomes scattered by Midday...lasting throughout the afternoon into the evening for parts of the area. Although most areas should get at least some showers from this system, it looks like the best chance for soaking rain will be for areas along and south of I-20. Areas north of I-20 may have rainfall amounts from a trace to a half inch, whereas areas along and south of I-20 could get anywhere from a half inch to an inch. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected...but some bouts of heavy rain are possible (especially south of I-20). Showers end by daybreak Thursday, but clouds will stick around.

Higher rain amounts expected south of I-20 (WTOK)

As for temps, expect a roller-coaster with above and below average highs. Highs will stay below the average into the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday due to clouds (both days) and rain cooled air (specifically Wednesday). Friday, temps will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of a southerly wind ahead of a cold front. Isolated showers are possible for Friday, but the front is most important because of the colder air it’ll leave behind for the weekend. Highs fall back into the 70s for both weekend days with morning temps in the 40s. It looks like possible upper 60s for highs can’t be ruled out for early next week (great news for you cool weather lovers).

Tracking the Tropics

As previously mentioned, an area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring rain to many areas along the Gulf Coast and SE Coast. As for it becoming a tropical cyclone, the chances are slim due to strong wind shear over the Gulf and it not being able to shake a frontal affiliation. Regardless, it’ll bring gusty winds to parts of the Gulf Coast, and higher-end rain totals to portions of Florida, Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas...ranging from 2-5 inches.

There’s another area we’re watching, and it’s in the Atlantic. It’s SW of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it has a likely chance for development in the coming days. We have plenty of time to keep an on this system, and it’ll be called Sean if it gets a name.

