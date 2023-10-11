Jasper, Jackson Co. residents final day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance Wednesday

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday is the last day for Jasper and Jackson County residents who were affected by the June 14–20 severe storms and tornadoes to apply for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says homeowners and renters who apply may be eligible for Housing Assistance, which can include rental assistance, and Other Needs Assistance, which can include personal property assistance.

Applicants may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. People are not obligated to accept a loan if approved. If the SBA cannot approve an application, in some cases the SBA will refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for additional assistance.

Homeowners and renters with insurance can still apply. FEMA assistance cannot duplicate insurance benefits, but if a policy does not cover all damage costs, applicants may be able to get federal assistance.

To apply, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Applicants may also apply online by going to DisasterAssistance.gov.

For disaster loans, go online to SBA’s secure website or call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. For individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727.

