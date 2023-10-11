Lauderdale County School District hosts annual Day of Service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students from a local school district spent the day being of service in the community.

Lauderdale County School District held its third annual Day of Service event focused on assisting senior citizens, widows, or any disabled residents who may need a little extra help getting outdoor chores completed.

Jeffrey Martin is a Bailey resident who is disabled and needs some yard work done.

“Oh, this is just a blessing and in disguise and it is just the way it happened, it’s just a God thing for these kids to show up and I didn’t anticipate having this many out here, but it really is a blessing. I’ve been disabled since February and they’re doing what I usually do, which I can’t do right now. But that’s getting better, but God does provide and I’m very appreciative of this,” said Martin.

Students from West Lauderdale High School were happy to help out a fellow neighbor.

“The Day of Service, I kind of signed up because I know some people can’t do what they really want to do, like for instance, clean up their yard and so we just kind of stepped up and made the right move to come and help them do that and maybe put a smile on their face,” said Ally Watkins, a senior at West Lauderdale High School.

Michael Carroll, a junior at West Lauderdale High School, who participated in the Day of Service said he hopes this inspires others to volunteer.

“Really that people need help. You should help them and what if one day you need help? People can help you,” said Carroll.

United Way of East Mississippi and Miss Mississippi partnered with LCSD inviting a gifted young man to volunteer during the Day of Service.

“Under Miss Mississippi’s nonprofit CapABLE, it’s where we reach out and it gets all people involved, and it focuses on those that have special needs, whether it’s autism, whether it’s downs, whatever their disability may be, that they’re not able to every day go out and volunteer. It gives them an opportunity. So, us being able to connect with someone else and be able to get in touch with such an amazing young man as Manny and he is autistic, but he plays so many instruments, the piano, the violin and as you can see today he played the harmonica. It made our day brighter. We were able to gather around, look, smile and it made us enjoy what we’re doing. Although we’re volunteering and we’re working. The biggest part is it’s not hard because we know we’re making a difference and we’re helping out,” said Kym Parnell, the Executive Director at United Way of East Mississippi.

Inviting Manny to the Day of Service was a part of Miss Mississippi’s non-profit called CapABLE, which aims to provide disability inclusion resources to educators.

