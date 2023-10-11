Local Rabbi reacts to war in Israel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The world is in shock after Hamas made a surprise attack on Israel, and the reverberations of this attack have been felt across the globe.

The Jewish community wants everyone to know they will fight until the very end.

“We are people who are resilient. While we say the people of Israel, the land of Israel will exist. We’ve been through horrible situations before. But we have this understanding in our hearts that we will survive and we will go forward,” said Rabbi of Temple Beth Israel, Barry Altman.

Barry Altman, a local rabbi, says showing support is key, and feels the support not only at an international level but a local level as well.

“It is fortifying to know that here in America, for example, the Christian community and in Meridian itself. Shows its support. Which is the most important thing, right now that we’re not isolated, it seems that way, it’s terrible grief. But there are people who know us, want to help us, and have proven in the past that they will be there when we need them,” said Altman.

The attacks sparking this war were unexpected, and the emotions are still running high.

“Not talking about people in the military. Talking about 1,000 people who were unarmed are trying to live that normal life, and in a heartbeat, they were murdered and killed. It’s tough, and yes, we all know someone or families or in that circumstance and situation right now, right now,” said Altman.

