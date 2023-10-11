Mississippi Attorney General expressing her support towards Israel

Lynn Fitch
Lynn Fitch(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch reacts to war breaking out in the Middle East, backing Israel as this war continues.

“What a horrific time. Prayers for Israel. You know we want to be so supportive in our country of Israel, and we have to continue to do so. They are our partners. They’re our longest-standing ally in the Middle East. Again it is important that we stand strong and we provide resources for them in this dire time of need,” said Fitch.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

