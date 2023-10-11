Open Arms food distribution

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A local nonprofit organization in Philadelphia gave out free groceries today.

Open Arms gives out meals and groceries to surrounding community members. In the past they only offered hot meals twice a month, but with the cost of groceries rising, they now give out bags of groceries in order to fill an even greater need and reach more of the community.

“I’ve been a volunteer with open arms for probably three or four years. It was started in 2012, and it’s all volunteer. Everybody comes and they volunteer to help out. The food is donated, if the food’s not donated then money is donated and they go and buy the groceries for the bags,” said Annette Watkins. “Everything has gotten so expensive, some of these people just need a little extra to help stretch their food dollars for the month, so just a small bag of groceries can really make a big difference.”

Next month they plan to have another distribution scheduled. You can find all the information on the Open Arms Facebook page.

